LS 2024 polls : Zero votes polled by Khaire; Bhumare; Imtiaz in constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The counting of votes polled at 2040 polling stations established in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency was held on June 4. There were 37 candidates in fray apart from NOTA. Upon analyzing the polling station-wise results, it was found that the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate, Chandrakant Khaire, received zero votes at only two polling stations. Despite receiving votes at 2038 polling stations, he was unable to secure victory. AIMIM candidate and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel received zero votes at 15 polling stations and received votes at 2025 polling stations.

After Khaire, he received votes across all types of polling stations. Following Khaire and Jaleel, Mahayuti candidate Sandipan Bhumare received votes at 2023 polling stations. However, he did not receive a single vote at 17 polling stations. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Afsar Khan did not receive a single vote at 120 polling stations.

Number of booths with zero votes for each candidate:

Chandrakant Khaire: 02

Imtiaz Jaleel: 15

Sandipan Bhumre: 17

Afsar Khan: 120

Sanjay Jagtap: 293

Ravindra Bodkhe: 353

Harshvardhan Jadhav: 629

Abdul Azim: 645

Sanjay Shirsat: 707

Manisha Kharat: 861

Jeevan Rajput: 872

Arjun Galfade: 881

Manoj Ghodke: 915

Jagannath Jadhav: 946

Sangita Jadhav: 959

Nitin Ghuge: 1046

Prashant Awale: 1046

Arvind Kamble: 1049

Surendra Gajbhare: 1066

Abdul Bagwan: 1092

Vishal Nandurkar: 1098

Vasant Bhalerao: 1149

Bharat Kadam: 1179

Adv. B. U. Gosavi: 1222

Panchshila Jadhav: 1224

Sandeep Mankar: 1232

Bhanudas Sarode: 1294

Narayan Jadhav: 1319

Pratiksha Chavan: 1329

Shaikh Khaja: 1437

Latif Jabbar Khan: 1468

Meenasingh Avadhesingh: 1480

Jagannath Ugale: 1490

Suresh Phulare: 1502

Devidas Kasbe: 1577

Madhukar Tribhuvan: 1598

Sandeep Jadhav: 1609