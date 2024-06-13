LS 2024 polls : Zero votes polled by Khaire; Bhumare; Imtiaz in constituency
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The counting of votes polled at 2040 polling stations established in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency was held on June 4. There were 37 candidates in fray apart from NOTA. Upon analyzing the polling station-wise results, it was found that the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate, Chandrakant Khaire, received zero votes at only two polling stations. Despite receiving votes at 2038 polling stations, he was unable to secure victory. AIMIM candidate and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel received zero votes at 15 polling stations and received votes at 2025 polling stations.
After Khaire, he received votes across all types of polling stations. Following Khaire and Jaleel, Mahayuti candidate Sandipan Bhumare received votes at 2023 polling stations. However, he did not receive a single vote at 17 polling stations. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Afsar Khan did not receive a single vote at 120 polling stations.
Number of booths with zero votes for each candidate:
Chandrakant Khaire: 02
Imtiaz Jaleel: 15
Sandipan Bhumre: 17
Afsar Khan: 120
Sanjay Jagtap: 293
Ravindra Bodkhe: 353
Harshvardhan Jadhav: 629
Abdul Azim: 645
Sanjay Shirsat: 707
Manisha Kharat: 861
Jeevan Rajput: 872
Arjun Galfade: 881
Manoj Ghodke: 915
Jagannath Jadhav: 946
Sangita Jadhav: 959
Nitin Ghuge: 1046
Prashant Awale: 1046
Arvind Kamble: 1049
Surendra Gajbhare: 1066
Abdul Bagwan: 1092
Vishal Nandurkar: 1098
Vasant Bhalerao: 1149
Bharat Kadam: 1179
Adv. B. U. Gosavi: 1222
Panchshila Jadhav: 1224
Sandeep Mankar: 1232
Bhanudas Sarode: 1294
Narayan Jadhav: 1319
Pratiksha Chavan: 1329
Shaikh Khaja: 1437
Latif Jabbar Khan: 1468
Meenasingh Avadhesingh: 1480
Jagannath Ugale: 1490
Suresh Phulare: 1502
Devidas Kasbe: 1577
Madhukar Tribhuvan: 1598
Sandeep Jadhav: 1609