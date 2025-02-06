LTCC Kaleidoscope 2025 Concludes with St. Lawrence English School as Champion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The LTCC Kaleidoscope Interschool Championship 2025 concluded on Thursday with an exciting series of secondary on-stage events. The competition, known for fostering creativity and talent among students, witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools across the city.

On-Stage Events: A Display of Talent

The Traditional Folk Dance Competition (Grade 6 & 7) saw St. Lawrence English School emerge as the winner, followed by Nath Valley School as the runner-up and Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) securing the second runner-up spot. In the Hindi Street Play Competition (Grade 8, 9 & 10), St. Lawrence English School continued its winning streak, with Cambridge School taking the runner-up position and Nath Valley School securing third place. The Rock Band Show (Grade 8, 9 & 10) was a crowd-puller, where Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) clinched the top position. Nath Valley School finished as the runner-up, while Riverdale High School took third place.

Earlier Conducted Off-Stage Events

Nath Valley School won the paper quilling competition (Grade 6 & 7), followed by Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) and Dnyanada English School. In Acrylic Painting (Grades 8, 9 & 10), Nath Valley School secured the first position, while Riverdale High School and Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) finished second and third, respectively.

Honouring the Champions

The event was graced by Milind Gite and Renuka Gite, Directors of Gite Sir’s IIT JEE Centre, along with Syed Shahed, Director of Fort View Resort, as the chief guests.

After an intense competition across multiple categories, St. Lawrence English School was crowned the Overall Secondary Champion, with Nath Valley School finishing as the runner-up for the onstage events. For the off-stage events stage winner Nath Valley School.

The LTCC Kaleidoscope Championship once again proved to be a platform for young talent, inspiring students to showcase their skills in various artistic and creative fields.