LTCC to host 'Education Expo 2023' from April 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) has announced the return of the highly anticipated 'Education Expo 2023' in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This event has been jointly organized by the LTCC Summer Camp Expo 2023 and Lokmat Mission Admission 2023, and powered by IIB career institute.

The three-day expo will be held from April 28 to 30, 2023, at Lokmat Bhavan Hall on Jalna road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. The event is open for participation from various educational institutions such as coaching classes, pre-primary and high schools, career counsellors, banks, stationary shops, toy shops, libraries, extracurricular activity classes, sports, health and fitness clubs, educational software companies, abacus classes, vedic math, summer camp organizers, dance and singing classes.

The participants will enjoy several benefits, including large-scale print advertising in Lokmat Newspaper, extensive campaigns on FM Radio, SMS campaigns, online marketing via Facebook and Instagram, entertainment and educational events during the three days of the expo.

For more details and bookings, interested parties may contact 8055562121. The entry for the event will be from the rear gate. Don't miss out on this opportunity to showcase your educational institution at the 'Education Expo 2023’.