LTCC’s handwriting competition spark creativity with excitement

Students showcase their flair for writing, specially-abled Chetna Gawai motivates other students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a celebration of the written word and artistic expression, the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC), in partnership with 'Write 2 Win,' held an enthralling handwriting competition for students ranging from the 6th to the 10th grade. The event, held at Lokmat Bhavan on Sunday, radiated an air of excitement and creativity.

The competition, meticulously crafted to ignite the passion for penmanship, witnessed an overwhelming response as around 1500 students enthusiastically participated, showcasing their flair for handwriting.

From the outset, the Lokmat Bhavan buzzed with anticipation as participants gathered, armed with pens and pads. The atmosphere was electric, abuzz with youthful exuberance and an unbridled eagerness to demonstrate their skills. The competition attracted students from various schools, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie among them.

As the competition unfolded, Lokmat hall transformed into a haven of creativity, with participants deeply engrossed in the task at hand. The organizers ensured a smooth and efficient flow of the event, with each participant receiving an equal opportunity to showcase their handwriting prowess. Vikas Salunke, handwriting analyst, judged the event and Manjeet Pride Group were the associated partners.

In the end, winners were felicitated with certificates, recognizing their exceptional handwriting skills. However, every participant departed as a victor, carrying with them memories of a day dedicated to nurturing creativity and the written word.

Defying odds with ink and spirit: Chetna Gawai's triumph

Chetna Gawai, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya school, faced a difficult situation after losing her hand in an accident. But she didn't give up. She participated in the LTCC handwriting competition and her positive attitude motivated other students and parents. Despite her young age, Chetna showed that challenges can be faced with a smile and confidence. The LTCC recognized her bravery and awarded her a special prize. Chetna's story teaches us to stay strong in tough times.