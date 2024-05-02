LTCC's Summer Camp 2024: A multifaceted learning experience for children

Join and embark on a journey of discovery and growth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the summer holiday season kicks off, parents seek enriching activities to keep their children engaged and productive. In response to this demand, Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) proudly announces the commencement of its highly anticipated Summer Camp, set to begin on May 05.

The camp offers a plethora of activities designed to nurture various skills and talents. This year's camp boasts a lineup curated to ignite young minds, featuring workshops on communication skills by experts from MIT, robotics making guided by seasoned professionals, and an array of other engaging pursuits such as dance, art, and craft, along with the exciting new addition of Abacus, specially tailored for children.

One of the highlights of this year's camp is the emphasis on communication skills. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and refine their communication abilities under the guidance of accomplished mentors from MIT, enhancing their confidence and articulation.

Furthermore, the introduction of Abacus offers children a unique opportunity to enhance their mathematical skills in a fun and interactive manner. Notably, the practical learning approach to robotics sets this summer camp apart, with all necessary kits provided by LTCC.

Camp details as follows:

The camp, scheduled from May 05 to 12, will be held from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at Lokmat Bhawan, Jalna Road, with entry accessible from the rear gate. Parents interested in enrolling their children are encouraged to seize this opportunity for a summer filled with learning, creativity, and fun. For further details and registration, interested parties may contact LTCC at 7709890723, 7387333878, or 9423931873.