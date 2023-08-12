M Pharm admissions date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the date for the admissions of the Master of Pharmacy (M Pharm) course up to August 19.

The online registration process began on July 17. There was a demand from students and colleges to extend the last date of admissions. Taking into account the requests, the CET gave an extension to the registration date up to August 19.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional and final merit lists will be released on August 22 and 26 respectively. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I will commence on August 27. The aspirants can confirm the option form of CAP Round-I through their login by August 29.

The seats will be allotted provisionally on August 31 and the selected candidates will have to confirm the admissions by reporting to the institute between September 1 and 3. The second CAP-round-II will commence on September 4.

Who can register?

Those candidates who have appeared in GPAT and have non-zero positive scores valid for AY 2023-24 are eligible to apply for admission. Candidates are required to pay fees.

Academic activities to begin on Sept 13

The academic activities will commence in all pharmacy institutes on September 13 for the academic year on September 13. The cut-off date for all types of admissions and the last date for uploading the data for institutes is September 29.