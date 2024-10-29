M Pharm & B Pharm admissions halted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test has halted the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds Master of Pharmacy (M Pharm) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) following the Government letter.

It may be noted that Cell started the admission process for M Pharm and B Pharm in the current month for the academic year 2024-25. So far, two CAP rounds of M Pharm and B Pharm have been completed

Some Pharmacy colleges requested the State Government on October 21, 2024, to issue orders regarding the permission granted to them by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The Government initiated the process on their request. The Cell announced that the admission process was halted after two rounds. The third round may be held in November. An institutional-level round will be organised for the vacant seats remained after the final round.

The registration process for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Pharmacy commenced in August. The first CAP round commenced on October 5 and was completed on October 14. The second round was held between October 15 and 24. The Cell was to implement the third round from October 25 to November 6.