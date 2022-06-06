MACT orders compensation of Rs 20L

Aurangabad, June 6:

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member Vijay S Kulkarni has directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 19.79 lakh along with six per cent interest to family members of Sandeep Sukhdev Lihinar, who died in truck and cargo carriage vehicle collision, in 2018.

Sandeep was working as a sound system operator with Om Sound Services of Anivash Thigale. On November 18, 2018, he was returning from Yeshwantrao Chavan Natyagruh (Beed) to Aurangabad in a light weight cargo carriage (Chota Hatti) vehicle (MH 20DE 1446) equipped with all sound system equipment. While the vehicle was passing the road, in front of Essar Petrolpump, at Gevrai, a speeding truck coming from opposite direction (MP03 AX 3299) hit the carriage vehicle at 1 am. The accident was so severe that Sandeep died in this accident.

Gevrai police station has registered a case against the truck driver Raja Shekhar (Bacham Galli, Kadappa - Andhra Pradesh). The deceased Sandeep’s wife and family members through Adv Devidas Haral filed a claim for compensation against their loss. After hearing the tribunal gave the above verdict to United India Insurance Company.