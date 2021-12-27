Madhuri Patil among 1000 faces of Asia

Aurangabad, Dec 27: Fitness coach and nutrition advisor Relax-Zeal Madhuri Bhanushali Patil has been included among 1000 faces of Asia by Womennovator team, an organisation run by Delhi-based Tripti Somani that recognizes women's achievements.

Madhuri was introduced to Womennovator through Hastakshar self-made divas founder Neha Kadakia, who is also the state influencer for Maharashtra.

Madhuri participated in pitching where there were more than 5000 females from all over the globe. She showcased her work related to health and fitness and talked about her future projects for females and children. She was selected on Maharashtra level by jury Smita Thackeray. She later attended various incubation sessions for three months to understand market strategies and sharpen her oratory skills. Madhuri’s work in fitness field for females and children was appreciated. The award ceremony was hosted by Asha Lakhotia in Mumbai, recently.