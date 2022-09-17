MAGIC striving to create new entrepreneurs in small cities

Inauguration of Ready Engineer - Magic Startups (REMS) incubation programme by entrepreneurship development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is doing important work to create new entrepreneurs from Tier 2 cities like Aurangabad. Despite many limitations, the organization is working through social responsibility, said Mangal Prabhat Lodha, entrepreneurship development minister, at the inauguration of the Ready Engineer – Magic Startups (REMS) incubation programme at MAGIC office on Saturday.

Speaking further, Lodha said, today there is a need for youth to create their own innovative business. The government will organize business and job oriented fairs in all the districts of the State in the future. From which large scale employment and entrepreneurs will come forward, he said. On this occasion, certificates were distributed to the startups selected in the Ready Engineer initiative and information books of these startups were published. Dipendra Singh Kushwaha, chief executive officer of Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Dushyant Patil, CMIA vice president, Magic director Ashish Garde, Ritesh Mishra, Sijo Varghese, Hiten Gandhi, Amit Kothavde, Anant Najan, Mukund Bhogle, Prashant Deshpande, Prasad Kokil, Suresh Todkar, Kedar Deshpande, Saurabh Bhogle and other officials were present on this occasion.

MAGIC model implemented in other cities

Principal Secretary of Maharashtra State Skill Development Department Manisha Verma said that the government is making special efforts to encourage startups. While appreciating the work being done on behalf of the incubator run by the members of MAGIC, she said that this model of incubator organization is being implemented in other cities of the state. In the future, we will be implementing large-scale initiatives for the startup ecosystem in the department with Magic.

Nine startups selected

Nine startups from Tier 2 and 3 cities in Maharashtra have been selected for the REMS incubation programme. These startups will receive seed funding of Rs 1.05 lakh along with 7 months incubation support at Magic.