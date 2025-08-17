Mahadev van udyan at Ellora draws devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mahadev Van Udyan at Ellora has emerged as a unique blend of spirituality and nature for devotees visiting the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga during Shravan.

Located near Ellora caves and the Grishneshwar temple, the park was developed by the forest department on 5 hectares and inaugurated in January 2022 by then tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. The garden houses over 2,500 trees of 62 species, including bel, amla, rudraksha, peepal, banyan, champa, and parijat. Statues of Panchmukhi, Trimukhi and Ekamukhi Shivlinga, along with Trishul, Nandi, Ganesh, Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganga add to its spiritual aura.

Photo: Mahadev Van Udyan devotion amid nature.