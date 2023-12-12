Mahajyoti beneficiaries demand HRA, hike in fellowship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The beneficiaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti) demanded a house rent allowance (HRA) and a hike in fellowship amount on the line of other institutes.

Mahajyoti Research Students Action Committee for Maharashtra State said that the University Grants Commission issued norms in October 2023 for giving HRA to fellowship holders.

They said that other institutes like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharashtra Research, Traning and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Tribal Research and Traning Institute (TARTI) give HRA and also higher fellowship amount. “There are the same norms for all Mahajyoti, SARTHI, BARTI and TARTI. But, there is no uniformity in providing fellowship and other allowances. If our demand is not fulfilled, we will take out a morcha to the winter assembly session,” they said. Action committee president Baliram Chavan, Vidyanand Wagh, Ankush Rathod and others signed the memorandum.