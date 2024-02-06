MahaJyoti beneficiaries to agitate today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Mahajyoti Research Students Action Committee will agitate in front of the regional office of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti), at Khokadpura, at 11.30 am, on February 7 for their different demands including allocation of HRA on the line of other fellowships and scholarships.

Committee president Baliram Chavan said other demands included giving fellowship since the registration of Ph D in the university, relaxing the condition of submission of stamp paper for any education work, providing financial assistance for purchasing a laptop on the line of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) beneficiaries.