Maharashtra secures 5th in country under PM SVANidhi Yojana

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State (Finance) Dr Bhagwat Karad, today has revealed that Maharashtra secured fifth position in India in distribution of petty loans to street vendors under PM SVANidhi Yojana (PMSY). The state has distributed Rs 854.92 crores to more than 7.15 lakh beneficiaries through the nationalised banks. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh tops in the list of distributing petty loans, he stressed.

Karad was speaking to the mediapersons after reviewing the status of PMSY in the district at Smart City headquarters on Monday.

He said,“ The loan is granted to street vendors and other petty vendors doing businesses on the sides of the roads. The proposals to the banks are sent through the municipal corporations and municipal councils. Initially, a loan of Rs 10,000 is sanctioned and if the beneficiary repays the installments in time then the loan of Rs 20,000 is sanctioned to him/her.”

Maharashtra in top 5 states

“ Maharashtra state is in the fifth position in distribution of loans under this PM SVANidhi Yojana. The first four positions are secured by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh states,” said Karad.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, deputy collector Prabhoday Muley, Lead District Manager Mangesh Kedar, CSMC deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, Ashok Kayande, Bank of Maharashtra’s Mahesh Dange, SBI’s Jitendrakant Thakur, Bank of India’s Rajiv Kumar, Punjab National Bank’s and other officers from the district were present in the meeting. It is learnt that the planning is underway to sanction a loan of Rs 50,000 to the beneficiaries who had repaid the loan of Rs 20,000 in time.

Benefit of 8 more schemes

The beneficiaries after registering under PMSY also get benefits under eight different government schemes. He/She can enjoy benefits through ration card, insurance safety in Rs 20, Ayushman Bharat Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Matrutva Yojana and Education Loan for the wards etc.