Mahayuti flags victory in nine constituencies in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Mahayuti has raised its flag in all nine Assembly constituencies in the district. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Thackeray group, along with the Congress and NCP, suffered a complete defeat in this election.

From the Aurangabad East constituency, BJP's Atul Save won, while from Aurangabad West, Shinde Sena's Sanjay Shirsat emerged victorious, and from Aurangabad Central, Shinde Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal triumphed. In the Phulambri constituency, BJP's Anuradha Chavan won, while from Sillod, Shinde Sena's Abdul Sattar won, from Kannad, Shinde Sena's Sanjana Jadhav won, from Vaijapur, Shinde Sena's Ramesh Bornare won, from Gangapur, BJP's Prashant Bamb won, and from Paithan, Shinde Sena's Vilas Bhumre won.

In the district, Shinde Sena secured victory with six candidates, while BJP had three victorious candidates.

BJP candidates

Atul Save defeated AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel (by 2,161 votes) in the Aurangabad East constituency; Anuradha Chavan defeated Congress candidate Vilas Autade (by 32,501 votes) in the Phulambri constituency and Prashant Bamb defeated NCP’s (SP) Satish Chavan (by 5015 votes) in Gangapur constituency.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates

Abdul Sattar defeated Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) Suresh Bankar by 2,420 votes in the Sillod constituency; Sanjana Jadhav defeated her husband and independent candidate Harshawardhan Jadhav (by 18,201 votes) in the Kannad constituency; Pradeep Jaiswal defeated AIMIM’s Naser Siddiqui (by 8,119 votes) in Aurangabad Central Constituency; Sanjay Shirsat defeated Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav faction) Raju Shinde (by 16,351 votes) in Aurangabad West constituency; Vilas Bhumare defeated Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav faction) Dattatray Gorde (by 29,192 votes) in Paithan constituency and Ramesh Bornare defeated Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav faction) Dr Dinesh Pardeshi (by 41,658 votes) from Vaijapur constituency.

The Thackeray group contested in six constituencies in the district but did not succeed in any. The Congress fielded candidates in two constituencies, but both were defeated. Sharad Pawar's NCP contested one seat, but the party had no opportunity in the district's political landscape.

Two women elected for the first time as MLAs

Shinde Sena's Sanjana Jadhav from Kannad and BJP's Anuradha Chavan from Phulambri both emerged victorious. Both women candidates were given the opportunity by the Mahayuti for the first time and won. This marks the first time that two women have been elected as MLAs in the district's political history.

Thackeray Group faces major defeat in the district

Compared to 2019, the Thackeray group has suffered a major defeat in the district. It is now being said that the party will find it difficult to recover in the future. In 2019, the Thackeray group had six MLAs elected, five of whom later joined the Shinde faction, leaving only one Thackeray MLA. This time, however, the Thackeray group was unable to win any seats.