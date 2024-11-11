Mahayuti government's actions condemned, support for Chavan grows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Prabhakar Mate Patil, joint general secretary of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, said the Mahayuti government is harming laws that protect workers, laborers, and farmers and is trying to weaken workers' unions. He urged all workers and laborers to support MLC Satish Chavan, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate, to end the government’s strict control.

At a campaign rally in the Gangapur-Khultabad Assembly constituency, Mate Patil stated that all labour organizations in Maharashtra have united to protect labour laws and the Constitution. The Joint Action Committee of workers' organizations has openly endorsed Satish Chavan for the upcoming elections. This support includes groups like Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, M.K. Party Seat, Bhakp, INTUC, GRS, MRRK Association and M. Ravi Kamgar Sena.

A padayatra in Khultabad city, led by MLC Satish Chavan, received strong support from local citizens. The march, which began with a visit to Shri Bhadramaroti, concluded at the bus stand. Maha Vikas Aghadi officials and workers actively participated in the event.

