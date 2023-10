‘Mahi Godhadi Chhappan Bhoki to be released on Oct 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:’Mahi Godhadi Chappan Bhoki’a poetry collection by local writer and poet Dr Lalit Adhane will be released in a programme to be held at Tapadiya Natyamandir at 10.45 am on October 22.

President of Sahyadir Pratishthan Dr P Vitthal and Dr Anuruddha More said that noted poet, lyricist and actor Kishor Kadam alias Saumitra will release the book. President of Maharathwada Sahitya Parishad Principal Kautikrao Thale will preside over the function.