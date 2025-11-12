Major administrative reshuffle in CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has recently transferred Kalpita Pimpale to the post of additional commissioner in the municipal corporation. After she assumed charge, administrator G Sreekanth reorganised the distribution of powers among several departmental heads. Pimpale has been entrusted with key departments such as taxation, market licensing, elections, and census, among others.

Currently, there are two sanctioned posts of additional commissioners in the corporation. Ranjit Patil, who has been serving as additional commissioner–I on deputation from the state government for the past few years, is said to have completed his tenure, according to sources. The government appointed Kalpita Pimple as Additional Commissioner–II, and several departments earlier under Patil’s charge have now been transferred to her.

Now, Ranjit Patil will oversee departments including general administration and records, labour, education, tourism, solid waste management, environment, gardens, Sukhna River rejuvenation, sports and swimming, and vigilance cell.

Meanwhile, Kalpita Pimple has been given charge of property tax assessment, market licensing, election and census, estate management, legal affairs, housing, zoo and animal husbandry, social development, information technology, library, cultural affairs, public relations, stores, and national urban livelihoods mission, stated the official order issued by administrator G Sreekanth.

Besides, the government has reappointed Rahul Suryawanshi as deputy commissioner in the CSMC. He has been assigned the general administration and records section, as well as the labour section once again.

Both additional commissioners, Patil and Pimple, have been granted financial approval powers for files up to ₹15 lakh. Expenditures beyond that limit will be forwarded to the administrator for final approval.

Sections under administrator’s direct supervision

Commissioner’s office, accounts, encroachment, town planning, audit, health, secretariat, security, statistics and fire and disaster management.

A total of 10 sections are under the administrator’s direct control, while 14 sections remain under the supervision of the acting city engineer.