Makaravilakku Mahotsavam awaits devotees

To be celebrated at Ayyappa Temple on January 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city’s Ayyappa Temple located on Beed Bypass is gearing up for the grand Makaravilakku Mahotsavam on January 15. The Ayyappa temple will open its doors at 5 am for the devotees.

The auspicious day will start with a Mahaganpati Homam, followed by special poojas and abhishekams. The Ucha pooja at 11.30 am precedes the afternoon serving of Mahaprasadam.

A procession carrying Lord Ayyappa Swami's idol adorned with Thalappoli offerings, will be held from Beed Bypass to the temple. Deeparadhana and fireworks will be held at 7 pm, followed by devotional songs at 7.15 pm and a classical dance programme by Devmudraa at 8 pm. The Athazha pooja at 9.30 pm culminates in the final Mahaprasadam serving.

Ayyappa Seva Sangham has invited all devotees to be part of this grand celebration.