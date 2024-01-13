Makaravilakku Mahotsavam awaits devotees
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2024 07:50 PM2024-01-13T19:50:03+5:302024-01-13T19:50:03+5:30
To be celebrated at Ayyappa Temple on January 15
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city’s Ayyappa Temple located on Beed Bypass is gearing up for the grand Makaravilakku Mahotsavam on January 15. The Ayyappa temple will open its doors at 5 am for the devotees.
The auspicious day will start with a Mahaganpati Homam, followed by special poojas and abhishekams. The Ucha pooja at 11.30 am precedes the afternoon serving of Mahaprasadam.
A procession carrying Lord Ayyappa Swami's idol adorned with Thalappoli offerings, will be held from Beed Bypass to the temple. Deeparadhana and fireworks will be held at 7 pm, followed by devotional songs at 7.15 pm and a classical dance programme by Devmudraa at 8 pm. The Athazha pooja at 9.30 pm culminates in the final Mahaprasadam serving.
