Make Bhangsimata Gad rich in biodiversity: Seer, Parmanand Giri inaugurated tree plantation drive

Aurangabad, July 13: Sri Sri 1008 Mahamandleshwar Parmanand Giri appealed to the citizens and environmental organizations to take initiative so that Bhangsimata Fort should be rich in various rare herbal plants and biodiversity.

The inaugural function of this year's tree planting campaign was held at the fort on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The event was organised by Hill Environment Group and Metalman Auto Company. Parmanandgiri planted a tree to launch the campaign. Trees were also planted by COO of Metalman Shrikant Mundada, Range forest Officer Anil Patil and information assistant, Information and Public Relations directorate Dr Shyam Tarke.

Metalman general manager Prakash Ekhande, Project Head Avadhut Shinde, Vaishali Ghag, Praveen Joshi, Metalman Company Group and Tekdi Paryawaran Group members were present.

Mundada said Metalman is planting and cultivating a large number of trees in various places in the Aurangabad district. This year, about 400 trees of eight feet height will be planted on the fort by the company.