Make law against false assurances: Rohit Pawar

“Ministers, legislators and leaders of various political parties give assurances to students and youths to withdraw the agitation. Later, their demands are ignored totally. Make a law in the legislature to fulfil the assurances given by ministers and others to avoid cheating of unemployed youths,” said Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA.

He was speaking in a programme ‘Vidyarthi Samvad’ organised at the lawns of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday by Senator Dr Narendra Kale, Shaikh Zahoor, Bandu Somvanshi and academic council member Rajesh Karpe.

Research students raised many questions related to examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, fees collected for the recruitment in the different departments through TCS and IBPS, harassment of researchers by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute.

The youths demanded to reduce fees of recruitment examinations in the different, starting teachers recruitment in colleges and universities. MLA Rohit Pawar said that he had raised the issue in the legislature about youths preparing for competitive examinations. Sakshana Salgar, Dr Ram Chavan, Vithal Gade, Amol Aute and others were present.

Rohit Pawar said that the minister concerned would be given 15 days times to start the teachers' recruitment process. “If the recruitment is not started, a mega morcha of unemployed youths will be taken out to the district collector's office,” he said.