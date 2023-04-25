Make roads in Cidco fit for traffic and encroachment free

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All internal roads including the main roads in Cidco should be passable and free from encroachment, said Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The next hearing on this PIL will be held on June 8.

The additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Nikam submitted an affidavit on behalf of the municipal corporation on Tuesday. The affidavit states that due to shortage of manpower due Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramzan, action against encroachments was slow. The corporation will start it again. All necessary information about the building including the front and side margin of the unauthorized buildings, permission certificate, whether it is constructed illegally, or in violation of the building permit, will be checked through the building inspector.

The report of the meeting held on March 12 and the 'Site Inspection Report' of March 28 of the hawkers zone in zone 4 and 6 were submitted. Before and after photos were also presented. The court said that Amicus Curiae Abhay Ostwal should continue the proceedings, fix the parking policy for N-1 to N-13. There is a need for a system to prevent encroachments again, and a task force should be appointed for the same. Adv Udaya Bopshetty presented the original map of Cidco and pointed out that there is a large amount of encroachment on the main roads as well as internal roads.