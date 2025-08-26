Male Nurses’ Protection Committee continues hunger strike on ninth day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The indefinite hunger strike launched by the Male Nurses’ Protection Committee on the issue of reservation quotas in the nursing recruitment process entered its ninth day on Tuesday. The committee is protesting against the imposition of an 80 percent quota for girls and a 20 percent quota for boys. Over the past nine days, various political and social organizations have extended their support. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat visited the site, and the protesters have raised the matter up to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has reportedly agreed to find an immediate solution, but no concrete resolution has been implemented so far. As a result, the protesters have resolved to continue their hunger strike until a decision is taken. On Tuesday, Professor Jogendra Kawade, leader of the Peoples Republican Party, met the protesters to show his support.

Since August 18, students Sachin Khandare, Durgadas Shinde, and Shankar Naiknavare have been observing the indefinite hunger strike in front of the District Collector’s office, opposing the policy imposed by the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER).