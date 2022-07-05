Man arrested for impregnating daughter

Aurangabad, July 5:

Fardapur police have arrested a man for sexually exploiting his real daughter and making her five-moths pregnant. The accused is a resident of a village in the Soyegaon tehsil.

The 16-year-old victim stays with her father, grandparents, one younger brother and a stepmother. Five months ago, her stepmother was pregnant, therefore, she went to her parent's house for the delivery. Incidentally, the grandparents had left for Ahmednagar in connection with an

eye operation of the grandfather. Hence, she along with her brother and father was staying in the house. One night, after having supper, when the victim and her brother were sleeping, the accused father entered the room and by pressing her mouth got physical with her. He threatened her with dire consequences if she informs anybody about it. The accused developed physical relations with the victim on different days three to four times since then. Later on, the victim informed the whole incident on her mobile phone to her grandmother. She then immediately rushed home and took the accused to the task. However, she preferred to keep silent for fear of being maligned in society. Since then the accused had stopped committing the crime, but the victim complained of having severe ache in the stomach. The grandmother immediately took her to a hospital in Pachora, but the doctors told them to visit Jalgaon. During the check-up, it was revealed that the victim is five months pregnant.

The girl is a minor, therefore, the Child Development Committee and the police were informed about the case. During the investigation by Jalgaon police, the victim narrated her hair-raising story to them. The case got registered against the accused father and then it was transferred to Fardapur police station. Meanwhile, the Fardapur police arrested the accused and during the investigation, he confessed to his crime. Further investigation is on by the police team comprising Nilesh Lokhande, Prakash Koli and F S Tadvi.