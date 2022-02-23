Man arrested for misbehaving with lady resident doctor in GCH

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

City Chowk police arrested a man for misbehaving with a lady resident doctor in Government Cancer Hospital (GCH).

The accused’s wife was being treated in GCH. However, she died during the treatment and the accused with malicious intention used to come to the hospital from February 9 onwards daily and tried to create closeness with a lady resident doctor, who treated his wife.

On February 22 at around 9 pm, he stopped her while she was going on her two-wheeler and asked her to give her Whatsapp number. A case has been registered in City Chowk police station after a complaint lodged by the doctor in this regard, informed senior PI Ashok Giri.

The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Vasantrao Tak. His wife Radha was admitted to GCH on February 3. During her treatment, Kanhaiya created chaos by entering the ladies toilet in the hospital. As Radha was not responding to the treatment, her relatives took her home on February 8. However, Kanhaiya came to the hospital at around 10 pm the next day and told the resident doctor treating his wife that he likes her and left the hospital. Later, he used to come to the hospital daily used to chase the doctor.

On February 20, he again came to the hospital and invited the doctors in OPD for his wife’s after-death rituals. The concerned lady doctor informed all these incidents to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr Arvind Gaikwad.

On February 22, he stopped the doctor while she was going with her doctor friend on her two-wheeler and asked for her WhatsApp number. However, she refused and went away. Afraid of the incident, she lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station on Wednesday.