Man arrested for undressing before children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Thackeraynagar beat a man up and also handed over him to police for undressing and making vulgar gestures before children.

According to details, some children were playing in front of their houses at Thackeraynagar on Monday afternoon as usual.

Two girls, in the age group of 8 to 10 years, from the area, were returning home from a shop. A man Anil Sakharam Pimple (25) was standing near a religious place. On seeing the girls, he undressed himself and made vulgar gestures. Frightened over this, the girls who were shaking and crying returned home.

Before the girls tell anything to their parents, the children who were playing outside raised an alarm to see the gestures of Anil. The children started running towards their houses. Parents reassured the girls and with the help of neighbours, caught Anil who was intending to run away from the spot. The residents beat him up and handed over him to the police.

On learning this, the assistant inspector of Mukundwadi Police Station Shailesh Deshmukh registered a case and arrested him. Shailesh Deshmukh said when the accused was produced in the court, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Anil had done similar gestures in the same area in May. However, he succeeded in running away on a motorcycle at that time. He hails from Jafrabad (Jalna) and currently works as a waiter in a famous hotel of Cidco Chowk.