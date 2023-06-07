Man arrested with 2 Kg ganja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man was arrested with 2 kg of marijuana at Padegaon on Tuesday.

According to details, Sarfaraj Khan Ayyub Khan (Nutan Colony) was engaged in the sand business. However, he started the ganja sale due to addiction.

Police inspector of Cantonment Police Station said that they received information Sarfaraz would come to Padegaon to sell marijuana. PSI Pundlik Doke laid a trap at Padegaon at 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

When the police team saw Sarfaraz coming on a motorcycle, he was nabbed. Police seized 2 kg ganja from him. Constables Siddhart Thorat, Narayan Paighan, Sunil Dhatrak and others participated in the action.