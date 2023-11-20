Man attacked with sharp-edged weapon on refusal to accompany in looting crime

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a friend tried to kill his friend by stabbing him with a sharp-edged weapon, in the Pisadevi area, on November 18 afternoon.

It so happened that Sultan Mewati and Ajju Syed (both residents of Misarwadi) met the victim Syed Sartaj Syed Sikander (35, Aksa Chowk), on November 18 at 3 pm, when he was at Aksa Chowk on Pisadevi Road. The duo insisted Sartaj accompany them in looting a truck-owner at Jadhavmandi and one house-breaking theft. Sartaj refused to join them. This enraged Ajju, who then took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Sartaj below his private parts. Sartaj started bleeding and collapsed on the ground. The attackers ran away when the localities rushed towards the spot. They admitted Sartaj to the hospital for treatment.

The investigating officer and assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde said the police have launched a massive hunt to arrest the accused.

Why was Sartaj in the city?

There were many cases registered against Sartaj. As a result, the deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar expelled him from the city on October 25. However, the police had held him when he was roaming in the city on November 16. The cops took him to the police station and after due action released him with orders to leave the city. Then also Sartaj had not left the city. The attack on him was held within 48 hours of the police action.

Second incident in 12 hours

In another incident, the record criminals waged a brutal attack on Salman Pathan Nazer Pathan (22, Misarwadi) and damaged his one tooth. On Nov 19, evening Ajay Madhukar Tribhuvan and Sanket Ahire asked for money for consuming alcohol. Salman refused to give them money. This enraged Ajay who then took out the knife and attacked on his face. They fled away from the spot threatening dire consequences if he informed the police. Police inspector Geeta Bagwade had registered the cases and ordered her subordinates for strict action in both the cases. The assistant PI Shradha Waydande is investigating the case.