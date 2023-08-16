Man attempts suicide at collectorate on Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man from Gangapur Bhagwan Pujara Bankar attempted suicide by trying to consume poison in front of the district collectorate alleging that a false case has been registered against him. The incident occurred when the Independence Day program was going on under the strict police bandobast at the district collectorate on Tuesday at around 8 am.

The Gangapur police registered a case of interference in the government work, a few days back. However, he alleged that he has been falsely framed in the case. He is giving the memorandums to the administration for the past few days. As no cognizance was taken, Bankar took the extreme step on Tuesday. He shouted slogans and tried to consume poison. The police rushed towards him and snatched the bottle of poison from his hands. He was taken to the City Chowk police station and a case has been registered against him, said PI Nirmala Pardeshi.