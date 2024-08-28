Man beaten up for taking another religion woman on 2-wheeler

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man was beaten up near the residence of the divisional commissioner on Wednesday when he was taking another religious woman on his two-wheeler.

According to details, Nitin Fakirrao Patil (31, Harisiddhinagar) works at a private bank.

When he was working in the bank today, a woman approached him. She sought his help for the closure of her bank account. However, the required application form was not available in the Rauza Baugh branch of the bank.

The woman requested him to drop to the TV centre branch of the bank. Nitin dropped her at the TV Centre branch.

When Nitin was bringing her back to the Rauza Baugh branch, some youth halted him near the residence of the divisional commissioner at 5 pm today and abused Nitin. Within a short time, the number of youths increased there. Some of the youths broke the branches of nearby trees and hit him with them.

Box

The police personnel who were deployed at the residence of the divisional commissioner rushed towards the spot on learning about it. They also informed the control room. Senior officers of City Chowk Police Station arrived at the spot on learning about the incident.

The crowd was not in a mood to disperse. So, the police had to use mild lathi-charge to disper the mob. A case was registered with an unknown crowd at City Chowk Police Station.

This is the second incident. A group of youths beat up a youth for talking with another religious girl on the grounds of the Labour Colony area around one and half months ago. Police had reached the spot at that time and dispersed the mob.