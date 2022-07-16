Man becomes great by work and deeds

Aurangabad, July 16:

Man becomes great by his work and deeds. Human life is a privilege given to us by God and we should always keep our thoughts and conduct pure and clean and fulfill our duty by serving the society and country, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking in a discourse organised at the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple, Rajabazar on Friday under the chaturmas celebrations.

Various programmes are being organised with great enthusiasm at the temple. MLA Pradip Jaiswal also took darshan of Lord Shantinath and Pulakasagarji Maharaj. Panchayat president Lalit Patni and community members were present on the occasion.