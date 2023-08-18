Man booked for abetting wife to suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 37-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself due to the torture by her husband in the Bajajnagar area, a month back. The police found a suicide note in the house and based on it, a case of abetting suicide has been registered against the husband Rajkumar Uddhavrao Kavhale (47).

The accused Kavhale lived with his wife Manisha and a son in the Bajajnagar area. He was debt-ridden due to losses in the share market business. He used to torture his wife mentally and physically. There were frequent quarrels between them. Fed up with constant torture, Manisha hanged herself on July 14 and held her husband responsible for her suicide in the note. She mentioned that Rajkumar had invested around Rs 38 lakh in the share market and took around Rs 80 lakh loans from the people he knew. He used to torture her and her son frequently and hence she is taking this extreme step, she wrote in the letter.

The police had found the suicide note on the spot and they told Manisha’s parents and relatives to lodge a complaint against Rajkumar, but they did not respond. Hence, a case was registered based on the complaint lodged by ASI Ashok Jadhav. API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.