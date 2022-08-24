Man booked for defaming woman

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Waluj MIDC police booked a man for defaming a woman by sending her objectionable photos with her lover clicked before her marriage to her husband on email and Whatsapp. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sukhlal Sabne.

According to the complaint lodged by Nikita (name changed) had an affair with Pramod Gule (Shivur, Vaijapur) while she was studying in a college. Later, both started working in the same organisation. They had clicked photos together when they had gone for training out of the station.

In 2018, Pramod was married to another girl and after three years Nikita was also married. Before her marriage, she had cleared her husband that she had an affair earlier. Even her husband did not object to it and both got married.

In March, she had come to her parents at Waluj. On March 10, her husband told her that he received some photos with Pramod on his email and Whatsapp. Nikita then lodged a complaint with Cyber police station. During investigation, it was found that these photos were sent by Tushar Sabne. Hence, she lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC against Tushar. Second PI Shamkant Patil is further investigating the case.