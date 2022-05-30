Man brutally kills wife suspecting fidelity

Aurangabad, May 30:

Suspecting her wife of having illicit relations, a 31-year-old driver Balaji Vaijanath Lonikar (31, Lane Number 4 - Bhanudasnagar, native of Parli-Beed), brutally killed his wife Madhura Balaji Lonikar (21), on Monday at 1.30 pm. The accused also informed the police and his mother-in-law about the murder on phone.

Balaji strangulated her with scarf (Dupatta) and then pressed her face with pillow on bed after sending the two and a half year old son to bring chocolate outside home, from nearby shop.

Balaji and Madhura got introduced to each other at a marriage function in Parli. They befriended and then fell into love. The bride was underage then also they went to Pandharpur and solemnised their inter-caste marriage, five years ago. Since then they were staying in Aurangabad. After staying for four and a half year in Lane Number 5 of Bhanudasnagar, they shifted to Lane Number 4 and were staying in the house of Nandu Rathod for last six months.

Balaji was working as driver in Sanjay Techno Park for the past one and a half year. He is having parents and three married sisters, but he never visited Parli since the marriage.

It is learnt that Balaji after sending his son outside the house inquired with Madhura with whom she was talking on phone. The verbal clash turned into heated argument and in fit of anger, he strangulated her and then killed her by pressing the pillow. After an hour of murder, Balaji called on Control Room and informed that his wife has committed suicide. After sometime, he dialled 112 number and informed the police that he has murdered his wife. The two different calls were made from one common number. Hence the duty officer of Jawaharnagar Police Station, PSI Vasant Shelke traced the number and reached the spot. The police inspector Santosh Patil, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nishikant Bhujbal and DCP Deepak Girhe also reached the spot after sometime.

The cops after inspection pressed the forensic team. The body was also sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after panchnama. Meanwhile, the police have detained Balaji and the process to register an offence against him was underway till late in the evening.

Balaji after informing the Control Room and on 112, also telephoned his mother-in-law and said,“I have killed your daughter.”

Returned home on half-day leave

Balaji today, as a routine, left home for the job. He took a half day leave and returned home. Later on, the family went to ESIC hospital for a check up. While returning, he dropped his wife and son at a sugarcane juice centre and told them to wait till he brings a two-wheeler from his friend. Till then Madhura and her son both consumed cane juice. After sometime, she got busy in speaking on phone with somebody. Co-incidentally, Balaji got angry on seeing her busy on mobile. He inquired and on checking her mobile phone, he came to know that the number was of a person from Kalyan. He suspected that his wife is having illicit relation with somebody. After reaching home, Balaji sent his son out and then raised the issue of frequent speaking on mobile phone.

The police van reached the main road of the lane. Balaji along with his son went to receive the cops. He informed them that his wife has committed suicide. The police after inspecting the room asked Balaji where is the rope through which his wife has hanged herself, then he confessed of murdering her. He then went to police station with his minor son.

Killed to get rid of her

Balaji confessed that he wanted to ged rid of his wife. If I had not killed her, she would have committed suicide. Hence, I killed her, he said. Balaji and Madhura, were both SSC passed. They had done love marriage by eloping, therefore, they were not in touch with the relatives. Balaji also informed that he was suspecting on his wife for the past many days. Hence the tense in the situation led to the crime.