Man coerces girlfriend, faces charges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man has been booked for allegedly forcing his girlfriend to undergo two abortions during their five-year relationship and threatening her with a false atrocity case to avoid facing rape charges.

The accused, identified as Avinash Vilas Bhalerao (32), resides in the Gulmohar Apartment, Lokmanya Society. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, stated that she and Avinash began working together at a bank in 2020. Their friendship soon turned romantic, leading to a physical relationship. In October 2021, the woman became pregnant. She alleges that Avinash pressured her into terminating the pregnancy in a room near a hospital in Jalna, promising marriage to ease her distress.

------------------------(BOX)---------------------------

Broken promises and threats

The situation worsened in June 2024 when the woman became pregnant again. This time, she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, necessitating immediate surgery. After the procedure, Avinash denied his earlier promises of marriage and resorted to intimidation. He allegedly threatened to file a fabricated atrocity case against her and her family if she approached the police.

In a bid to resolve the situation, the woman confronted Avinash at his residence, only to find herself accused in a police complaint filed by him. Left with no choice, she approached the Chikalthana police and lodged a formal complaint.

------------------------(BOX)---------------------------

Case registered

The police have registered a case against Avinash Bhalerao and initiated an investigation. This incident has sparked discussions about the exploitation of trust and the misuse of legal provisions to intimidate victims.