Man commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. The incident came to the fore at Maniknagar in the Naregaon area on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nivrutti Shankar Tupe (29, Maniknagar, Naregaon).

Police said Nivrutti works as a painter. On Sunday night, he consumed liquor and hung himself in his house. The family members noticed it in the morning. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while head constable R K Tanmore is further investigating the case.