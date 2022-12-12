Man commits suicide after quarrel with wife

Aurangabad

A 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself after a quarrel with his wife. The incident came to the fore on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Vasant Sathe.

Police said, Shankar, a resident of Gautamnagar in Maliwada area had a quarrel with his wife on Sunday night. Later, his wife went to her mother’s house in the same area with her two children. Shankar then hanged himself. The next morning, Shankar’s father Vasant knocked on the door of his room but there was no response. When he saw from the window, he found Shankar hanging.

On receiving the information officers from Daulatabad police station went to the spot and took Shankar to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by his parents, wife, son, and daughter.