Man commits suicide at Shivrai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 37-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree near his house in the Shivrai area in Gangapur tehsil. The incident came to the fore in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar Laxman Kolte.

The residents noticed that Parmeshwar was hanging to the tree at around 3 a.m. The residents Rameshwar Kolte, Santosh Gawali, and others rushed him to the government hospital in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj police station.