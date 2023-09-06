Man commits suicide for Maratha reservation

Dharashiv

A 30-year-old man Kishan Chandrakant Mane (30) committed suicide in a lake at Madaj in Dharashiv district shouting that the Marathas should get the reservations, on Wednesday at around 4.30 pm. The revenue officers and the police administration rushed to the spot. The villagers gathered in large numbers and shouted slogans.

According to the witnesses Vyankat Gade, Shivaji Mane and others, the deceased Kisan Mane was discussing the issue of Maratha reservation with everyone for the past few days. He was insistent that the Marathas’ should get reservations. On Wednesday at around 4 pm, he was discussing the issue with some people in front of the shop of Vyankat Gade. All of a sudden, he removed his clothes and started running towards the lake in the village shouting that no matter if he dies, the Marathas’ should get reservations. He then jumped into the lake. The villagers tried to save him but he was entangled in the silt in the lake and met a watery grave. The revenue and police officers on receiving the news rushed to the spot. The villagers taking an aggressive stand should slogans in support of the Maratha reservation. Revenue officer Rajaram Kelurkar said that he is taking detailed information about the incident.