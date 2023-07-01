Man dies after dash by vehicle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old man died after a dashed by an unidentified vehicle on Jatwada Road on June 30. The identity of the man was not known till late on Saturday. A case has been registered with the Harsul police station.

Police said, the deceased is medium built and is wore a red check shirt and blue jeans. He was walking from Harsul Prison to Jatwada Road when an unidentified vehicle dashed him and fled from the scene. The man sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. He had no documents with him to prove his identity.