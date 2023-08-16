Man drowns in Godavari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth met a watery grave in the Godavari River in Paithan. The incident came to the fore on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Ramkrushna Gondge (35, Gagasavangi, Partur). Ashok had come to Paithan to perform the funeral rites on Monday. He went for a bath in the Godavari River in Paithan. His relatives thought that he has returned to his native place. However, his body was found on the river bank in the Gajgad Baba area on Tuesday. The local police and the residents took the body out of the river and sent it to the government hospital for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Paithan police station.