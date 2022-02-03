Man duped of Rs 24L on lure of lucrative profit

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

An employee of Hindustan Petroleum Ltd Gorakhnath Damodhar Shinde (50, Rashminagar, Harsul) was duped of Rs 24 lakh on the lure of giving lucrative profit on investment. The incident occurred between January and October, 2021. A cheating case has been registered against accused Dnaydev Sakharam Narale (48, Naregaon) in Cidco MIDC police station in this regard, informed PI Vitthal Pote.

According to the complaint, Shinde was introduced to Narale near Prozone Mall in January 2021 by his friend Santosh Ghodke. Narale told Shinde that he runs a share market investment business and he can get lucrative profit on the investment.

Hence, Shinde on January 16, 2021 took a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh and had personal savings of Rs 1.5 lakh. He gave this amount to Narale on the condition of returning it within eight months. Later, Narale forced him to pay more money and then Shinde transferred Rs 2 lakh through RTGS in his account and again Rs 10.50 lakh taken as a loan from his friend. He again paid Rs 2 lakh on May 30. He paid a total of Rs 28 lakh to Narale but he did not receive any amount.

When he insisted Narale to return the money, he returned only Rs 4 lakh but Rs 24 lakh is still pending, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.A case has been registered in Cidco MIDC police station while API Shivaji Chaure is further investigating the case.