Man ends life by consuming insecticide

Aurangabad, April 10:

A-73-year-old man Ashok Namdeo Shinde from Kelgaon Andhari ended his life by consuming insecticide.

According to details Ashok Shinde consumed poisonous chemical at home.

In the beginning, he was rushed to Sillod Rural Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Police head constable from Cidco Police Station V N Hiwale said that Sillod police had registered a case of accidental death. Police Naik Anant Joshi is on the case.