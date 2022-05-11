Man found dead was strangulated

Aurangabad, May 11:

A 35-year-old Anil Narayan Mangurlkar alias Dhormare (Mangrul) was found dead in Mangrul in Sillod tehsil on May 2. As no one lodged a complaint, the police were suspicious that he was murdered. The police had sent his body for autopsy at the sub-district hospital. Now, the postmortem report has been received and it was cleared that he was strangulated to death. A case of murder has been registered with the Sillod rural police station against an unidentified murderer on Tuesday night.

Anil was found dead on the farm of Durgabai Dhormare in gut no. 62 in Mangrul Shivar on May 2. The villagers had informed the police and a case of accidental death was registered with the Sillod rural police station. His relatives told the police that they were unaware of the reasons for the death. After receiving the postmortem report, a case of murder was registered. Police Naik Sanjay Aage has lodged a complaint in this regard.

Anil’s wife had gone to her parent’s house to attend a marriage ceremony of her brother a day before the murder incident. On May 2, Anil and his father milked the animals on the farm at night. Later, his father went home to the village but Anil remained on the farm. The next morning, when his father came to the farm, he found Anil sleeping on his bed. As he did not wake till late afternoon, his brother came to the farm and found Anil dead. The deceased is survived by his wife, son, daughter and parents.