Man, friend get life imprisonment for murdering aged uncle

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Session court judge S S Ojha sentenced a man and his friend to life imprisonment for murdering his paternal uncle over the dispute over the donation amount (Chiragi) of Daultabad-based Momin Arif Dargah.

The accused Saifuddin alias Raja Nuruddin Shaikh and his friend Asif Siddiqui Qureshi (both from Nizamuddin Road, Shahganj) murdered his uncle Shaikh Yusufuddin Shaikh Shamshoddin (73) with a sharp weapon. Zubeda Shaikh, the wife of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, it was stated that family members of the deceased were taking care of Dargah for the past several generations. They were getting a donation amount (Chiragi) for this service. There was a dispute between the family members of the deceased and the accused.

Meanwhile, the father of Saifuddin was murdered and a case was registered against Shaikh Yusufuddin who was acquitted by the court later. He was angry over his father’s death.

Saifuddin and Yusufuddin’s family members had frequent quarrels over donation money.

Saifuddin and his friend Asif went to Zubeda’s house on February 2017 and made arguments over Chiragi. The accused along with his friend attacked Yusufuddin with a knife.

The investigation officer recorded his dying statement of Yusufuddin in presence of doctors. He died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered with Daultabad Police Station.

PSI Dinesh Suryavanshi submitted a charge sheet after the completion of the probe. Assistant public prosecutor Sudesh Shirsath recorded statements of six witnesses.