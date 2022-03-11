Man gets 3 months imprisonment in cheque dishonour case

Aurangabad, March 11:

Judicial magistrate (first class) R V Sapate sentenced three months simple imprisonment and Rs 1.80 lakh fine to Kalpana D Runwal in a cheque dishonour case.

Kalpana Runwal took a Bhishi from the complainant company amounting to Rs 10 lakh. After paying the installments regularly for 17 months, she discontinued the payment. The company then served a legal notice as she did not pay the outstanding amount even after several reminders. She then gave a cheque amounting to Rs 1,71,428 but it was dishonoured due to insufficient balance in the account. Hence, the company approached the court.

During the hearing, on behalf of Runwal, it was mentioned that she is old and has diseases. The complainant requested that punishment should be given as per the provisions in the law as the amount in the case is huge.

Adv R P Mote appeared for the company.