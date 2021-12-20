Man gets PC for stealing valuables worth Rs 38K

Aurangabad, Dec 20: Judicial magistrate (first class) A S Wankhede on Monday remanded Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Ali Ahmed (41, Baijipura) in police custody till December 22 on the charges of stealing cash and valuables, amounting to Rs 38,000 from a house.

Complaint Karimabee Shaikh Karim (75, Kiradpura) in her complaint lodged in Jinsi police station mentioned that Rs 5,000 cash and jewellery, all amounting to Rs 38,000 were stolen from her house as the door was open on December 19 between 3 and 5 pm.

The police arrested Shaikh Irfan in this connection. He was produced before the court on Monday and assistant public prosecutor Sameer Bedare requested for police custody of the accused as the stolen articles had to be seized. The accused is a habitual criminal.