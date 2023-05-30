Man held for exploiting divorced woman frequently

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) R V Sapate has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to an accused for sexually exploiting a woman frequently under the pretext of marrying her, till June 3. The name of the accused is Gajanan Kishore Kakade (Deshmukh Shelgaon village in Mehkar tehsil in Buldhana district). The accused lured the victim to give in return double the investment amount in the share market and the mutual fund. In all, he cheated her of Rs 18.50 lakh. Pundaliknagar police arrested the accused on Tuesday (May 30) morning and produced him in the court.

According to the complainant, she and the accused were staying in a rented house. The accused started exploiting her against her wishes. Later on, he would exploit her frequently under the false assurance of marrying her soon.

It so happened that the victim had got Rs 16 lakh as alimony from her first husband at the time of divorce. Gajanan learnt about money while operating her phone. Hence he assured her of making an investment in the share market and mutual fund and he would give double the amount of investment in return to her. Entrusting him, the victim invested Rs 10 lakh. Later on, she also repaid the loan of Rs 5 lakh taken by the accused through a private bank’s credit card and Rs 3 lakh was given as a hand loan (the agreement was also made in this regard). Later on, the complainant started fearing him and she started pestering him to return her money. However, Gajanan would abuse and beat her and also threatened dire consequences if she asks for money. Later on, the accused left the rented room without marrying her. Hence the victim lodged the complaint with the Pundaliknagar police station. The accused was produced in the court on Tuesday. The assistant government pleader Yogesh Tupe requested the court to grant PCR and the court granted the request.