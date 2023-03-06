Man held for possessing country-made pistol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City crime branch police arrested a man for possessing a country-made pistol in the Waluj Industrial area on Saturday evening. The arrested has been identified as Akash Avadhkishor Yadav (24, Ranjangaon). The police seized the pistol and one live cartridge, all worth Rs 30,000 from him.

Police said crime branch PSI Gajanan Sontakke, ASI Nazir Pathan, Parbhat Mhaske, Sandeep Beedkar, and others were patrolling in Waluj MIDC area on Saturday evening. They received the information that a youth is carrying a country-made pistol near Ranjangaon Phata. Accordingly, the police team rushed to the spot and arrested Yadav. After the search, the police seized a pistol and a cartridge. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.