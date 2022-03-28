Man kills wife in front of children

Aurangabad, March 28:

A man killed his wife by hitting her head with a grinding stone in front of his children over suspicion of her charecter in Baijipura area on Sunday morning. The incident came to light at late night. The Jinsi police arrested the accused husband absconding to Vaijapur at night.

The deceased has been identified as Anjum Khalil Shaikh (35, Baijipura). Her husband Khalil Shaikh Esmail Shaikh (42) has been arrested by PSI Gokul Thakur and his team.

Police said, Khalil was married to Anjum at Garaj in Vaijapur teshil in 2009. Khalil is a truck driver and they had two children Faizan (9) and Farhan (7). However, after the marriage Anjum came to know that Khalil was already married to one Parveen Shaikh and he use to visit her even after his marriage with Anjum. They frequently used to quarrel over the issue and Khalil used to suspect her character claiming that she had an affair.

On Sunday morning, they a severe quarrel. In the fit of anger, Khalil hit Anjum on her head with a grinding stone in front of the children. He then fled from the scene. The neighbours immediately informed Anjum’s relatives about the incident. She was rushed to a private hospital and later to Government Medical College and Hospital. She died at around 9.30 pm while undergoing treatment.

Khalil told that police that his wife had affairs with several person. They had to leave the earlier house at Mukundwadi area for the same reason. Now, the landowner at this place has asked to leave the room for the same reason. Hence, he ended her life, Khalil told the police.

Meanwhile, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, PI Vyankatesh Kendre, PSI Thakur and others visited and inspected the murder spot.

While Anjum was being treated, her brother Rahim, who is a policeman asked the children about the incident. They told that their parents had a quarrel in the morning while having tea. He hit her with the grinding stone on head, they told their uncle. Rahim has mentioned it in his complaint lodged with Jinsi police station. Second PI Rajesh Mayekar is further investigating the case.